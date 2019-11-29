English medium: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dig at detractors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to introduce English medium in government schools, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that his government would launch Amma Vodi to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 a year to mothers who send their children to school from January 9.

Jagan, once again, took a swipe at those who are opposing the introduction of English medium in government schools. “Those politicians and media barons, who are opposing English medium education, are sending their children and grandchildren to English medium schools,’’ he said and added that such people want children of the poor to study in Telugu medium schools stating that the Telugu language will be preserved only by that.

“Nadu Nedu programme will give a facelift to government schools. We have introduced English medium from primary level despite opposition from detractors,’’ he said and pointed out that medium of instruction in all private schools was English.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 129th death anniversary of social reformer Jyothirao Phule, who worked for gender equality and uplift of downtrodden.

“Jyothirao Phule worked for gender equality and uplift of downtrodden. The YSRC government is following his footsteps by providing fees reimbursement and 50 per cent quota to SC, ST, BC, minorities and women in nominated posts and contract works. It was YS Rajasekhar Reddy who has taken steps for empowerment of weaker sections and women. Our government is continuing measures for social, economic and political uplift of the poor, taking inspiration from Phule,’’ he maintained.

“In the State cabinet, 60 per cent of ministers are from the marginalised sections and of the five Deputy Chief Ministers, four are from weaker sections. In Maharashtra, posts are being distributed as per the strength of political parties, but we have included people from SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in the cabinet. Our Speaker is from the BC community,” he asserted.