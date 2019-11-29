Free school bags, uniform, books, shoes for students: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the school education department to distribute school bags and notebooks in addition to textbooks, three pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes and socks to the students studying in government schools.

While the money will be paid for stitching uniforms and buying shoes and socks, the remaining items will be provided in a kit.

During a review meeting on Thursday, officials were directed to complete distribution of kits when the schools open in the next academic year.

ALSO READ | English medium: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dig at detractors

He also discussed the new curriculum to be introduced in the schools from next academic year.

Officials told the Chief Minister that they would conduct bridge courses to prepare students for understanding English as a medium of instruction.

The officials are planning to conduct one-month bridge courses after the commencement of the academic year.

The Chief Minister wanted a detailed presentation on training to teachers and bridge courses to be offered to students.

The Chief Minister said that the University of Chicago will join hands with the State government to make Mathematics easy for teaching and the British Council will be involved in the training of teachers on English as a medium of instruction and other teaching aspects.

The Singapore government will extend help to implement the best educational systems.