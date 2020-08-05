Need strong mechanism to monitor safety procedures in industries: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the need for a strong mechanism to monitor implementation of safety compliances in industries, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the State government should act tough against those responsible for mishaps.

He felt that the Vizag gas leak tragedy could have been averted if the inhibitors were in place. The tragedy took place as there was no one to supervise, the Chief Minister observed.

Reviewing the measures to be taken for prevention of accidents and pollution control in industries on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure submission of compliance reports from the industries twice a year.

He said that the companies should display the details of the steps taken, besides a third party inspection.There should be monitoring on industrial parks as well to see if the rules are being followed, he said.

Stating that huge penalties were levied against industries failing to submit Compliance Reports abroad, Jagan Mohan Reddy said such policies should be adopted here too, to punish those responsible for industrial mishaps.

As much as Rs 50 lakh should be paid as compensation to the family members of the deceased. The Industrial Safety Policy should also include these specifications, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, the officials proposed to roll out industrial safety policy to prevent accidents and to bring all the existing regulatory systems under the safety policy.

They also informed that a special drive is being conducted to inspect the safety measures being adhered to by the industries. The drive will be completed in a couple of months.

The meeting also decided to bring out an Industrial Atlas showing the location of industries and industrial parks in the State along with their categorisation. The atlas should be like a reckoner for those who want to start an industry in the State, it was decided.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary (Environment) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and others attended the meeting.