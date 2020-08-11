ISRO contract staff fret over wages as operations in two critical facilities suspended

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc inside India's spaceport -- the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) -- as operations in two critical infrastructure facilities handling the ambitious GSLV Mk-3 and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) projects were suspended on Tuesday.

This spells more trouble for contract employees who are already facing massive lay-offs with many space missions put on the backburner. Several contract firms working for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have not paid wages since May.

SDSC-Shar Controller V Kumbakarnan has suspended the regular operations at the Solid Propellant Rocket Booster Plant (SPROB) and Solid Propellant Plant (SPP) with three of its employees testing positive. Among them is an engineer from the System Reliability (SR) team, who reportedly came in contact with many engineers in the past two days at both of these plants.

"We are carrying out contact tracing and testing is in progress. Hence, the regular operations at SPROB and SPP are suspended till further communication. Any person even with mild symptoms like cough, fever and respiratory problems etc was asked to undergo medical examination and is advised to approach Shar hospital without any delay," the Controller office said.

An employee of Premier Explosives Limited (PEL) working on contract basis at SPP said the situation was worrisome. "Already companies have not paid salaries since May. Only half the salary is being paid for those who are allowed to attend essential duties. Now, with operations suspended, the company will not make any payments."

A total of 552 personnel work at the SPP, of which 142 are permanent staff and 410 contract employees. Of the contract staff, 394 are PEL employees. After the COVID-19 crisis emerged, the total manpower was reduced to 254 and the number was further reduced to 200 following a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases inside Sriharikota and other ISRO residential colonies nearby. During the process, PEL employees suffered the most with only 106 allotted work out of a total of 394.

Meanwhile, M Prasad, General Secretary of Shar Employees Association, has written to Shar Director A Rajarajan asking for complete lockdown of Shar Centre till all the contacts of infected persons are traced and tested. He also objected to contract workers being allowed inside Shar.

However, the contract employees have attributed the spurt in COVID-19 cases to negligence on the part of Shar employees. "Employees residing in Sriharikota and other employees' colonies in Sullurpet are carelessly venturing out and going to public places in Sullurpet, which is a hotspot. Most of those who tested positive are permanent staff. Pulicat Nagar employees colony has nine containment zones. For instance, a lady administrative officer, who recently tested positive, had organised a house warming ceremony in Sullurpet and it is suspected that she got infected during the function. Why is there no mandatory COVID-19 testing for Shar employees?" another contract employee questioned.