‘MSME-friendly policy will create more jobs’: Andhra Pradesh industry bodies welcome new policy

Welcoming the policy, industrialists said that the government taking the responsibility of providing human resources and mooting  common development of industrial areas will come in handy for them.

Published: 11th August 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, unveiled by the State government on Monday, won accolades from industry bodies.

CII Andhra Pradesh chairman D Ramakrishna said that the policy emphasised on promoting skill development and entrepreneurship with setting up of 30 skill development centres, which will ensure availability of skilled manpower.

The policy is in line with the CII recommendations to the government to give greater impetus to sector-wise strengths and natural advantage of the State, he observed.

Development of infrastructure targeting MSME players with an end to end support is the cornerstone of the policy, which augurs well for industrial development, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, he, however, felt that managements of the industries should not be made responsible for all the industrial mishaps. “We, as owners, engage the services of various firms to ensure safety in industries. But we are getting blamed and penalised for some untoward incidents taking place because of lapses on the work done by the service providers,” he lamented.

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) president CV Atchut Rao said that the new policy gave emphasis to create a better ecosystem for attracting investments so as to generate more jobs. He hoped that industrial activity will pick up momentum with the introduction of the policy.

“We, at FAPCCI, are sure that the policy will create a better ecosystem for entrepreneurs. The government is intended to provide needed infrastructure, skilled labour and hand-holding to the industrial units by creating an App, YSR APONE,” he observed.

