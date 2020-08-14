Seethanagaram incident: TDP seeks action against ‘real culprits’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government should explain why no action was taken against the “real culprits” behind the thrashing and tonsuring of a Dalit man at a police station in Seethanagaram, the opposition TDP demanded on Thursday.The party also welcomed the special officer probe ordered into the case by the President of India’s office.

Minister Pinipe Viswarup promised to arrest the guilty within 24 hours, but no efforts were made in the past 24 days to arrest YSRC leaders, including Kamala Krishna Murthy, who allegedly masterminded the offence, former Minister Nakka Anand Babu said.

He added that 90 per cent of Dalit voters supported the YSRC in the 2019 elections, but now, the Dalits are being chased and beaten up indiscriminately. Vara Prasad was dragged out of his house, taken to the police station, beaten up and tonsured, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders met Vara Prasad and promised to support him. Following the instructions of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders handed over a cheque of `2 lakh to Prasad.