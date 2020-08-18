Despite floods, 1,700 villagers refuse to move to relief camps in fear of coronavirus

S Trimurthulu By

KAKINADA: When around 1,700 villagers of Tanelanka, a river-side village in East Godavari district, refused to go to relief camps, due to fear of contracting the killer virus, officials had way out, but to set up relief camps on an elevated road.

Though the officials tried hard to convince them, they were adamant.The situation is no different in seven other villages of Mummidivaram mandal under Amalapuram Division, famous as Konaseema. The total population of Tanelanka, Gurjapulanka, Gadillanka, Ainapuram, Saladivaripalem, Sudi Devarapalem is 6,918.

After much coaxing, 1,897 families agreed to be shifted to rehabilitation centres. They were ferried using six engine boats and five country boats, Mummidivaram tahasildar S Pothuraju told The New Indian Express. He said relief centres were set up at ZP School and MP School near to the flood-affected village, but on a higher ground.

However, people of Tanelanka, located 5 km from mandal headquarters, Mummidivaram, refused to come to the relief centre set up at Mummidivaram High School as they were scared of contracting the killer virus. The houses in the village are spread over a large area and there is a huge gap between the houses.

Though villagers are habituated to move from the village during floods, which is a regular feature, but this time round, they did not get the time to take their valuables and cooking utensils from their home, when they vacated their houses with rising flood levels.

The other reason why they were afraid of moving out from their houses was, they had to leave behind their valuables and other articles, which they didn’t want to do.

Unable to convince them, the officials set up a police picket near the Tanelanka village and prepared food for them in a house. Tents were also arranged on the road for them.

A medical team was also dispatched to the place. On the other hand, villagers of Muramalla village have another worry. The only burial ground in the area has been submerged in the flood water. All the villagers are now praying for the floods to stop and recede, so that they can go on with their lives.

