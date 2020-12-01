AP Assembly Day 2: Ruckus prevails over Tidco Housing scheme, 14 TDP MLAs suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Day two of the Winter Session of the Assembly witnessed scenes akin to the first day with the government and TDP sparring over house sites and Tidco housing issues and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspending 14 members of the Opposition for the day, in two spells.

The Speaker, who took exception to Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against the Chair, at one point of time lost his cool and threw the papers in his hand and asked the TDP chief to mind his words.

Naidu, who rose to speak during a short discussion on ‘Navaratnalu - Housing for the poor’, was asked by the Chair to wait for his turn as it would be the turn of the members of the ruling party to speak after the ministers concerned — revenue, housing and municipal administration —spoke. A visibly angry Naidu, pointing fingers at the Chair and hurling the papers in his hand, made remarks against the Chair amid the din. Angered by this, the Speaker thundered, “Take care (while you speak). Are you trying to threaten me? What is the big deal if you are the Leader of Opposition? You should speak carefully. I am not going to be cowed down by your threats.’’

Taking exception to Naidu’s remarks, several ministers and MLAs demanded that he apologise to the Chair. Sitaram, however, said it should be left to the discretion of Naidu.Meanwhile, the House witnessed heated exchanges between Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu said that Jagan will be called “Sticker CM” for taking credit for the projects executed by the previous government. Naidu alleged that Jagan was going back on his poll promises and deceiving the people in construction of houses. When Naidu read out his party manifesto promising houses to the poor, the Chief Minister intervened and said that Naidu has either lost his eye-sight or became blind. “People like Naidu will not get even a place in hell,’’ he said.

Stating that he referred to the YSRC party manifesto, Naidu retorted saying Jagan might have lost his hearing sense. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath then moved a motion seeking suspension of 13 TDP members and the motion was passed after which the marshals shifted the members out of the House. Though his name did not figure in the suspended members’ list, Naidu walked out of the House along with his colleagues.

Earlier in the day, TDP member Nimmala Rama Naidu was suspended for the day as he rushed to the podium defying the Speaker.