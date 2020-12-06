STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mystery illness hospitalises over 200 persons in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

Consumption of contaminated water is suspected to be the reason behind the sudden hospitalisations, but officials clarified that they are still awaiting results of the water samples sent for testing. 

Published: 06th December 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh health minister Alla Nani

Andhra Pradesh health minister Alla Nani (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of people admitted to the Eluru Government General Hospital in West Godavari district complaining of symptoms of a ‘mysterious illness’ increased Sunday even as health officials appear clueless in diagnosing the same.

By afternoon, 227 people, including 46 children, were hospitalised and around 70 were discharged after their condition became stable. The condition of five, including a six-year-old girl, who were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada was stable. 

Consumption of contaminated water is suspected to be the reason behind the sudden hospitalisations, but officials clarified that they are still awaiting results of the water samples sent for testing. 

Interestingly, the Covid-19 tests performed on everyone admitted to the hospital returned negative. Blood and CFS samples were taken from the patients and sent for testing. CT scans were also done. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident with Health Minister Alla Nani and directed the health department to make every effort for the recovery of the people affected by the illness and find out the reason behind it. He instructed them to send a medical team from Vijayawada to Eluru immediately. 

The Health Minister again visited the Eluru Government General hospital this morning and interacted with the patients and doctors. Speaking to mediapersons, he said five people were shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment as their condition was serious. Some of them were suffering from other medical ailments like kidney problems. “Around 70 people were discharged and at present, 157 including 46 children and 76 women are under treatment. There is no danger to their lives and the condition of most of them is stable,” he explained. 

Stating that medical camps were organised in South Street, East Street, Arundhati Pet and other areas in Eluru from where more cases were reported, the Minister said a door-to-door survey is being conducted to identify if there are any other unreported cases. He said additional beds were also readied at the Ashram Hospital and also in the Vijayawada Government hospital as a precautionary measure and emergency medical vehicles (108) were on standby with medical teams. 

He maintained that there was no contamination of water supplied in the city and the results of blood samples also came negative. “Now we are waiting for culture cell sensitive tests,” he said. 

Eluru Government Hospital superintendent Mohan Rao, briefing the media, said all the patients were being given emergency medical treatment and 80 per cent of them were stable. “They were admitted after they suffered convulsions and had mild headaches. In several cases, they fainted after vomiting. Some of them had bone dislocations and muscular pains,” he said and added that epidemiology and microbiology experts from Vijayawada are coming to Eluru to determine the cause of the illness. Services of psychiatrists and psychologists are also being used to counsel the patients, several of whom are distressed and anxious.

Some of the patients, who were discharged, said they did not know what had happened and that they were later informed they fainted after a bout of convulsions. Most of them said they had consumed tap water as usual and started vomiting before fainting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru Andhra Pradesh Eluru mysterious illness Eluru Government General Hospital Andhra health minister Alla Nani
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp