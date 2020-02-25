Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The State government is introducing revolutionary reforms in the field of education like nowhere else in the country, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted on Monday while launching the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena in Vizianagaram. The scheme, aimed at reducing the number of dropouts, will ensure students from low-income households get Rs 20,000 per year for their hostel and mess fees.

The money will be credited to the students' mothers' accounts in two instalments each year. This will cost the government Rs 2,300 crore, and the scheme is expected to benefit 11,87,904 students.Addressing a public meeting, Jagan said only education can change the fate of those who have remained poor even several decades after Independence.

"To make that change happen, the poor must be free of debt, and children must pursue higher education to become engineers, doctors and civil servants, and share part of their earnings with their family. Unfortunately, this has not happened," he explained.

The CM further pointed out that the State’s illiteracy rate is 33 per cent, compared to the national average of 27 per cent. India’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) in degree and PG colleges among people aged 18-23 years is way behind that of other BRICS nations, he added. “Russia has an 81 per cent GER, while Brazil and China have around 50 per cent. India’s is just 23 per cent. This means 77 per cent are not pursuing higher education due to poverty and other factors. We must strive to change this and better Russia’s GER,” he said.

Elaborating on the State’s reforms being implemented in the education sector, he said, “Those earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually are eligible.” The first instalment of the Jagananna Vasatjhi Deevena will be paid in January-February and the second in July-August.Vidya Deevena is being implemented at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore and the Amma Vodi scheme has benefited 42 lakh mothers and 82 lakh students. The government is spending a total of Rs 12,400 crore on these three schemes, Jagan said.

Jagan lambasts Opposition for hindering development

Jagan lambasted the Opposition for hindering the govt, which he said is committed to the development of the State, by trying to project it in a bad light. He said he prays to God for more strength as he needs to fight demons rather than the Opposition, which is acting like an unmadi