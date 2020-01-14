Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready for political sanyas on Amaravati capital issue: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief dared CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek a public mandate on the capital and said that he will quit politics if TDP loses such a referendum.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeks funds as part of protest against shifting of capital in Ananthapur district on Monday

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeks funds as part of protest against shifting of capital in Ananthapur district on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek fresh mandate on the capital issue and he will quit politics if the people’s verdict is against him.

Addressing a public gathering at Penukonda on Monday to mobilise people’s support for Amaravati, the
Opposition Leader said, “If the YSRC gets the people’s mandate for its three-capital proposal,  I will quit politics,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting in Anantapur, he lambasted the State government for creating trouble to the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi during its State tour to collect donations and drum-up support for Amaravati. "The reports of expert committees, which say Amaravati is not fit to be the State capital, should be thrown into Bhogi bonfire," he thundered.

ALSO READ| Naidu shouldn't cry foul over police raj: Ex-MP Mudragada Padmanabham

Describing Amaravati agitation as a struggle between people of the State and Jagan, he exhorted people to unite against the YSRC chief. He dared the government to order a judicial inquiry into the alleged insider trading in Amaravati. "The three-capital proposal is a historic blunder," the former chief minister said and claimed he developed Rayalaseema on various fronts during the previous TDP regime.

Stressing the need for completing all irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and developing backward North Andhra districts, he said there was no need for three capitals, which will cause severe inconvenience to people.

The TDP chief who collected donations from people for the cause of Amaravati at Kodikonda check-post, Penugonda, CK Palle, NS Gate, Mammillapalle, Rapthadu and Anantapur, said a total of Rs 5,92,36 was mobilised. Describing Jagan’s rule as ‘Pichi Tughlaq Paripalana’,  Naidu said all the Cabinet ministers had become mad.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said his party demanded way back in 1953 that Vijayawada be made capital and sought to know for whose benefit the proposal to shift the capital was made.

Former MP JC Diwakar Reddy accused Jagan of creating regional conflict and caste rift among the people on the issue of capital. The demand for Greater Rayalaseema would come to fore once again if the State government goes ahead on capital decentralisation, the former MP cautioned.

When YSRC activists tried to obstruct Naidu’s convoy at Palasamudram in Gorantla mandal demanding that the TDP chief go back, police took them into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Amaravati capital issue Andhra Pradesh capital issue Chandrababu Naidu politics
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp