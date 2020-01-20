Andhra Pradesh capital shift debate set to rage in Legislative Assembly session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The raging debate on the government’s proposal of decentralised administration, with the creation of three capitals - legislative in Amaravati, judicial in Kurnool and executive in Visakhapatnam - will reach its peak when the State Legislative Assembly session begins at 11 am on Monday.

The State Cabinet will meet a couple of hours earlier to give its formal consent for the crucial Bills pertaining to the proposed move. The high-power committee, constituted to study the reports of the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which endorsed the idea of decentralised development and administration, will place its final recommendations before the Cabinet, official sources told TNIE.

Once this is done, the action will move to the State Assembly, with the Speaker chairing the Business Advisory Committee meeting. Contrary to speculation, it is learnt that the Cabinet will not hold back the Bill drafted to repeal the CRDA Act.

The Assembly Session is certain to be stormy, with both the ruling and opposition parties chalking out their strategies. From the government side, at least 10 legislators and ministers from different regions in the State will speak and pitch for balanced development of all regions.

Sources said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on ensuring that the House functions smoothly and a meaningful debate takes place. Towards this end, he also directed his colleagues to make sure that the Bills are fool-proof. He held a meeting with his party senior colleagues Uma Reddy Venkateswarlu, Pilli Subash and others.

The TDP, on the other hand, held its legislative party meeting and decided to press for a week’s time to study and debate the Bills in the Assembly. Its main objective is to highlight what it considers to be the government’s Tughlaq Act of three capitals. TDP sources said that party chief Naidu and others will go in a procession to the Assembly in a symbolic gesture of support to the farmers.