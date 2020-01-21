Home States Andhra Pradesh

With capital shift in Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati's loss is Visakhapatnam's gain

Intellectuals in Visakhapatnam welcome the state government's move to make the city as the executive capital.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:41 AM

YSRC workers taking out a bike rally from party office to celebrate the Assembly approval to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital, at Maddilapalem in Vizag on Monday

YSRC workers taking out a bike rally from party office to celebrate the Assembly approval to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital, at Maddilapalem in Vizag on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  It is a win-win situation for both government and Visakhapatnam. Intellectuals and citizens described the move as a historic moment for 1.5 crore people of North Andhra region. 

Amidst the celebrations, they want the State government to initiate concrete steps to develop irrigation facilities and other infrastructure facilities to check migration of people.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarandhra Adhyana Vedika convener KS Chalam said that they would welcome that Visakhapatnam does not belong to north Andhra alone, but to all 13 districts of the State.

"I have been fighting for the development of underdeveloped north Andhra since I was studying in AU in 1971," he said, while people were celebrating the decision.

Now the government has realised Vizag has natural resources and as an executive capital, the city will be a natural habitat for the development of the region, he said, adding people are apprehensive in view of Telangana experience. 

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh government introduces bill in Assembly to replace APCRDA with AMRDA

Physicist Kootikuppal Surya Rao said the economic condition of people of Uttarandhra is so low that they don’t have enough money to buy proper clothes.

When his predecessors failed to recognise the people’s condition, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made the three-capital proposal.

The decision will not only hasten the development of the region but also check migration of people, he said.

ALSO READ | Lone Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao favours three capital move in Andhra Pradesh assembly

The government should focus on linking of rivers Vamsadhara and Nagavali to ensure potable water and irrigation water.

Former law university vice-chancellor Y Satyanarayana said, "We welcome the decision to make Vizag as executive capital."

He found fault with the former TDP government for not utilising the bifurcation act provisions, under which Hyderabad was the State capital for 10 years. 

