Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chairman MA Shariff leaves Andhra Pradesh government fuming

The Council Chairman adjourned the House sine die after announcing his decision, much to the delight of the TDP leaders.

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff during the debate on capital Bills in the House on Wednesday

Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff during the debate on capital Bills in the House on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a controversial decision, Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff used his discretionary powers to refer the crucial Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Repeal of the Capital Region Development Bill to a select committee on Wednesday night, thwarting the government’s move to create three capitals — legislative in Amaravati, executive in Visakhapatnam and judicial in Kurnool — albeit temporarily.

The ruling YSRC was livid since the Chair decision came after it was found that the Opposition TDP, which has an absolute majority in the Council, did not serve notice to move a motion for referring the Bills to a select committee as per rules, but still had its way with the Chairman’s call. The Council Chairman adjourned the House sine die after announcing his decision, much to the delight of the TDP leaders, including its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who were watching the proceedings from the gallery. 

“Today is a sad day.. it is worse than a black day. The Chairman admitted it (the way the TDP went about asking for referring the Bills to a select committee) is incorrect but still used discretionary powers,” regretted Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy at a press conference.

ALSO READ | Three capital stir isn’t family affair: Narasimha Rao on possibility of centre's intervention

“TDP should have served a notice for moving a motion to send the Bills to a select committee when the Bills were taken up for consideration. They sent a letter this evening and are claiming to have sent it yesterday,’’ he said and accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of influencing the Chairman. 

“They sat in the gallery in strength and exerted pressure on the Chairman,” he said, adding it was unconstitutional for the Council to reject Bills passed by the Assembly. He also questioned how could the Chairman say it is a mistake and then, use discretionary powers to oblige the TDP. Buganna wondered how could the Chair oppose Bills passed by the Assembly for the benefit of 13 districts.  BJP MLC Somu Veerraju too expressed similar views, saying it was unfortunate that the Chairman used discretionary powers in a matter related to the interest of the entire State. 

Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, however, termed the decision of the Chair victory of the people. “For more than a month, agitations are going on about shifting of capital from Amaravati to Vizag. Council had a sense of public agitations, especially opposition parties. They know the suffering of the people. In such a case, any Bill bulldozed in the Assembly may impede the interests of the State,” Yanamala said in a statement.

Select panel can only suggest changes

He indicated that the select committee will elicit public opinion and consult experts in and outside the State -- meaning that the TDP would like to make a public spectacle for the next three months, the maximum time the panel may get. As per rules, the select committee cannot alter the basic structure of the bills but can only suggest changes. Experts TNIE spoke to said the select committee will be given some time by the Chairman and after that, it can always seek more time from him. In other words, the TDP could be using the panel for as long as possible.

The dramatic but expected finale in the Council came after day-long wrangling between the ruling and opposition parties over the rules and the failure of the TDP to serve prior notice for moving the motion on the select committee.

Incidentally, though the Council was adjourned sine die, the State Assembly was adjourned to Thursday hours before the Chairman announced his decision. It remains to be seen if the government will decide to scrap the Council altogether. In such a case, it has to pass a resolution in the Assembly with a two-thirds majority and send it to the Central for the approval of Parliament. However, if the Modi government decides not to act on it, there is little the State government can do except may be mount a legal challenge.

If the Modi government, in the spirit of federalism, passes the relevant bill in Parliament and the President gives his assent, the Council will be abolished. That could happen in the Budget session of Parliament itself. But will the YSRC government go for it? May not since the party can get a majority in the Council in a couple of years at the most.

Earlier, the action in the Council was nail-biting. Minutes before the Chair referred the bills to a select committee, the treasury benches went into a huddle with the Advocate General on the Assembly premises. The proceedings in the Council, keenly watched by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and MP V Vijayasai Reddy from the VIP galleries ended after nearly an eight-hour-long debate with frequent interruptions and breaks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC MA Shariff Chandrababu Naidu Narasimha Rao
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp