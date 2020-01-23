Chairman MA Shariff leaves Andhra Pradesh government fuming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a controversial decision, Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff used his discretionary powers to refer the crucial Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Repeal of the Capital Region Development Bill to a select committee on Wednesday night, thwarting the government’s move to create three capitals — legislative in Amaravati, executive in Visakhapatnam and judicial in Kurnool — albeit temporarily.

The ruling YSRC was livid since the Chair decision came after it was found that the Opposition TDP, which has an absolute majority in the Council, did not serve notice to move a motion for referring the Bills to a select committee as per rules, but still had its way with the Chairman’s call. The Council Chairman adjourned the House sine die after announcing his decision, much to the delight of the TDP leaders, including its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who were watching the proceedings from the gallery.

“Today is a sad day.. it is worse than a black day. The Chairman admitted it (the way the TDP went about asking for referring the Bills to a select committee) is incorrect but still used discretionary powers,” regretted Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy at a press conference.

“TDP should have served a notice for moving a motion to send the Bills to a select committee when the Bills were taken up for consideration. They sent a letter this evening and are claiming to have sent it yesterday,’’ he said and accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of influencing the Chairman.

“They sat in the gallery in strength and exerted pressure on the Chairman,” he said, adding it was unconstitutional for the Council to reject Bills passed by the Assembly. He also questioned how could the Chairman say it is a mistake and then, use discretionary powers to oblige the TDP. Buganna wondered how could the Chair oppose Bills passed by the Assembly for the benefit of 13 districts. BJP MLC Somu Veerraju too expressed similar views, saying it was unfortunate that the Chairman used discretionary powers in a matter related to the interest of the entire State.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, however, termed the decision of the Chair victory of the people. “For more than a month, agitations are going on about shifting of capital from Amaravati to Vizag. Council had a sense of public agitations, especially opposition parties. They know the suffering of the people. In such a case, any Bill bulldozed in the Assembly may impede the interests of the State,” Yanamala said in a statement.

Select panel can only suggest changes

He indicated that the select committee will elicit public opinion and consult experts in and outside the State -- meaning that the TDP would like to make a public spectacle for the next three months, the maximum time the panel may get. As per rules, the select committee cannot alter the basic structure of the bills but can only suggest changes. Experts TNIE spoke to said the select committee will be given some time by the Chairman and after that, it can always seek more time from him. In other words, the TDP could be using the panel for as long as possible.

The dramatic but expected finale in the Council came after day-long wrangling between the ruling and opposition parties over the rules and the failure of the TDP to serve prior notice for moving the motion on the select committee.

Incidentally, though the Council was adjourned sine die, the State Assembly was adjourned to Thursday hours before the Chairman announced his decision. It remains to be seen if the government will decide to scrap the Council altogether. In such a case, it has to pass a resolution in the Assembly with a two-thirds majority and send it to the Central for the approval of Parliament. However, if the Modi government decides not to act on it, there is little the State government can do except may be mount a legal challenge.

If the Modi government, in the spirit of federalism, passes the relevant bill in Parliament and the President gives his assent, the Council will be abolished. That could happen in the Budget session of Parliament itself. But will the YSRC government go for it? May not since the party can get a majority in the Council in a couple of years at the most.

Earlier, the action in the Council was nail-biting. Minutes before the Chair referred the bills to a select committee, the treasury benches went into a huddle with the Advocate General on the Assembly premises. The proceedings in the Council, keenly watched by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and MP V Vijayasai Reddy from the VIP galleries ended after nearly an eight-hour-long debate with frequent interruptions and breaks.