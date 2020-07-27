Sonu Sood gifts tractor to Chittoor farmer who made his daughters plough fields

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: K Nageswara Rao, the farmer from KV Palli mandal in Chittoor district whose daughters ploughed his field as he couldn’t afford to hire a tractor or oxen, got the shock of his life on Sunday when actor Sonu Sood called him and promised help. By evening, the farmer received a brand new tractor from the actor.

Videos of Nageswara Rao’s daughters — Vennela and Chandana — helping their father plough the land had gone viral on Saturday. Nageswara Rao, who hails from Maharajupalle in KV Palli mandal, migrated to Madanapalle, where he ran a tea stall for the past 17 years. However, the lockdown left him with no option but to return to his village and take up farming on his land.

Nageswara Rao tried to rent a tractor or oxen to plough the land, but could not afford it as he was charged Rs 1,500 per hour for a tractor, and Rs 2,000 per day for oxen. It was then that his daughters chipped in.

On Sunday, Nageswara Rao received a call on his mobile phone, and the caller, speaking in Hindi, identified himself as Sonu Sood and enquired about his well being. “I couldn’t clearly understand what he was saying as he was speaking in Hindi. He asked if I speak Hindi and I said no. He then told me not to worry, and after a brief conversation, said he would call back,” Nageswara Rao told The New Indian Express.

Before calling Nageswara Rao, Sonu Sood tweeted, “Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education.. Farmers are pride of our country. Protect them.’’After speaking to Nageswara Rao, the actor tweeted again, “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields,” he said.

Nageswara Rao then another call from someone who enquired about his address. By 6 pm, representatives of Sonalika tractors at Madanapalle reached his house with a new tractor and handed it over, much to the surprise of the family.

“I ploughed only 0.75 acres of my land even though I have two acres. Though I have a tractor now, I can’t take up cultivation on the entire land as the rains have stopped. However, I won’t think of returning to Madanapalle and getting back to my old business after the lockdown,” Nageswara Rao said.

Representatives of the tractor company rushed from Bengaluru to deliver the vehicle from their showroom in Madanapalle after completing the formalities in a little over five hours.

Sonu Sood’s act won several hearts, including that of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who tweeted:

“Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams.”

