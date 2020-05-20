STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas tragedy: LG chairman apologises over gas leak, fire

LG Chem recorded sales of USD 24.5 billion last year and an operating profit of USD 800 million, according to its website.

Published: 20th May 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

Chemcal gas leak at LG Polymers India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

SEOUL: LG Group chairman Koo Gwang-mo apologised on Wednesday over two fatal accidents at LG Chem facilities in the past two weeks, reports said, including a gas leak in India that killed 12 people.

LG Group is the fourth-biggest of the chaebols, the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in South Korea, the world's 12th-largest economy.

LG Chem, the group's key subsidiary and South Korea's largest chemical company, is reeling from the deadly gas leak at its LG Polymers India subsidiary, which left 12 residents dead and saw more than 1,000 hospitalised.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at LG Chem's plant in Seosan, around 120 kilometres south of Seoul, killing a researcher and injuring two workers.

READ| Vizag Gas tragedy 'victims' hit road again seeking free ration for 2 months 

"I express my deep condolences and consolation to victims and their families," Koo said at the Seosan plant, according to Yonhap news agency.

"I am very sorry for causing concern to many people," Koo added, noting that management felt "heavy responsibility" for the safety accidents.

LG Chem produces petrochemicals, plastic resins, and engineering plastics, and has plants across South Korea and around the world, from the United States and Brazil to China and Australia.

The company also manufactures industrial and electronic materials and has emerged as one of the top battery suppliers for hybrid and electric cars, with customers including Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Volkswagen, and BMW.

LG Chem recorded sales of USD 24.5 billion last year and an operating profit of USD 800 million, according to its website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koo Gwang-mo Vizag gas leak
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp