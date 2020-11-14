STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reorganisation: Seven commissionerates, 29 police units likely  

An expert committee formed by the Home department made a detailed analysis of the attachments and detachments of subdivisions to the new units.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will soon have a total of seven police commissionerates with the addition of five to the existing Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam commissionerates as a part of the reorganisation of the districts in the State.

Also, the number of total police units, including both commissionerates and district units, is likely to increase from 18 to 29.  

According to sources in the police department, Kakinada urban, Nellore urban, Tirupati urban, Rajamahendravaram urban and Guntur urban are going to be the new commissionerates. The densely populated districts will have two or three separate police units. 

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh likely to have 29 districts after reorganisation

An expert committee formed by the Home department made a detailed analysis of the attachments and detachments of subdivisions to the new units.

After the study, the team recommended formation of more police units. The committee also recommended formation of new police stations in the State. 

While there will be no bifurcation in the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district police units, Visakhapatnam district will be divided into three units — City commissionerate, Araku unit and Anakapalle unit., sources said.

East Godavari will be divided into four — Rampachodavaram, Rajamahendravaram commissionerate, Kakinada commissionerate and Amalapuram unit.  West Godavari will have two units—  Eluru and Narsapuram. Krishna district will remain  the same with two units — Vijayawada city commissionerate and district unit. Guntur will have three units, including Guntur Urban commissionerate. Prakasam will be divided into two units — Bapatla and Ongole — three each in Tirupati and Chittoor and two each in Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur. 

No transfers: DGP order 

DGP D Gautam Sawang on Thursday issued an order to all unit offices asking them not to carry out any transfer in view of the impending formation of new districts and police units. “Based on the revenue limits, the new police units were formed,” said a senior IPS officer. 

2: Police commissionerates at present 
18: District units at present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh reorganisation
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp