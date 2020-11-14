Andhra Pradesh reorganisation: Seven commissionerates, 29 police units likely  

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will soon have a total of seven police commissionerates with the addition of five to the existing Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam commissionerates as a part of the reorganisation of the districts in the State.

Also, the number of total police units, including both commissionerates and district units, is likely to increase from 18 to 29.

According to sources in the police department, Kakinada urban, Nellore urban, Tirupati urban, Rajamahendravaram urban and Guntur urban are going to be the new commissionerates. The densely populated districts will have two or three separate police units.

An expert committee formed by the Home department made a detailed analysis of the attachments and detachments of subdivisions to the new units.

After the study, the team recommended formation of more police units. The committee also recommended formation of new police stations in the State.

While there will be no bifurcation in the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district police units, Visakhapatnam district will be divided into three units — City commissionerate, Araku unit and Anakapalle unit., sources said.

East Godavari will be divided into four — Rampachodavaram, Rajamahendravaram commissionerate, Kakinada commissionerate and Amalapuram unit. West Godavari will have two units— Eluru and Narsapuram. Krishna district will remain the same with two units — Vijayawada city commissionerate and district unit. Guntur will have three units, including Guntur Urban commissionerate. Prakasam will be divided into two units — Bapatla and Ongole — three each in Tirupati and Chittoor and two each in Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur.

No transfers: DGP order

DGP D Gautam Sawang on Thursday issued an order to all unit offices asking them not to carry out any transfer in view of the impending formation of new districts and police units. “Based on the revenue limits, the new police units were formed,” said a senior IPS officer.

2: Police commissionerates at present

18: District units at present