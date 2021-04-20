45 KGBV, 12 IIIT students test COVID-19 positive 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/SRIKAKULAM: The spread of Covid-19 in educational institutions in the State continues unabated. About 45 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Kurnool district and 12 girls in IIIT campus in Srikakulam tested positive for Covid. As of now, more than 274 KGBV students have tested positive for the virus in Kurnool. In the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, 45 students of various KGBVs contracted the virus.

About 35 fresh cases were reported in Dornipadu, seven in Aspari, two in Banaganalapalle and one in Sanjanamala. As many as 101 students of Adoni KGBV have tested positive till now, followed by 49 in Chagalammari. With fresh cases emerging from the KGBCs, District Collector G Veerapandian directed the officials concerned to focus on strict implementation of Covid norms in schools and colleges to curb the spread of virus.

There are 53 KGBVs in Kurnool and of them 23 offering Intermediate course in residential mode. About 250 to 300 students are studying in each KGBV. With the decision to suspend classes for I to IX students, the officials have made arrangements to run classes for SSS students in government and private schools.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh suspends classes I to IX

DEO M Sai Ram said as students up to class IX have been exempted from attending classes, maximum care will be provided to 10 class students In each KGBV, the number of SSC students is not more than 40. Now, physical distancing can be maintained strictly in the schools, particularly in KGBVs.

“We will strictly implement Covid-19 protocol in educational institutions, especially in KGBVs, model schools and social welfare schools from tomorrow,” the DEO said.He said students infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic. All preventive steps have been taken to control the spread of Covid. Medical and health officials are conducting regular checks in the institutions and closely monitoring the health of students, he said.

Twelve girls tested positive in IIIT, Srikakulam campus. They have been kept under observation in Covid Care Centre at Patrunivalasa in Srikakulam rural mandal. IIIT Director P Jagadeeswara Rao announced holidays for the institute and sent non-positive students to their home in five special buses.