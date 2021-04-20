Andhra Pradesh records most Covid deaths in a day since October 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 fatalities with 27 patients succumbing in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, the highest in a day after October 20. The state has reported 7,437 Covid-19 deaths so far, out of which 922 were in Chittoor and 694 in Guntur. In the 24 hours, Krishna district reported six Covid-19 deaths, followed by four each in Chittoor and Nellore, two each in Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, and one in Anantapur. Barring West and East Godavari, and Vizianagaram, all districts reported fatalities.

Meanwhile, 5,963 new infections emerged, a slight decrease from Sunday’s figures, taking the overall infections to 9.68 lakh. The new cases emerged from 37,000-odd samples tested and the total samples tested in the state now went past 1.57 crore. Chittoor district reported the highest single-day spike of 1,182 infections.

For the fourth consecutive day, the district recorded over a 1,000 cases. Guntur reported 938 new cases taking its cumulative tally past 87,000. With the surge, Nellore district tally crossed 68,000 mark, Prakasam’s 66,000, Srikakulam’s 52,000 and Visakhapatnam’s 68,000.

Vizianagaram and West Godavari are the only districts which reported new cases in double digits.

East Godavari and Guntur districts saw a spike of cases when compared to Sunday while the new infections came down in Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Anantapur, Krishna and Prakasam districts.The recoveries stood at 2,569 taking the overall recoveries to more than 9.12 lakh. The state now has more than 48,000 active cases with the highest of 8,705 in Chittoor. West Godavari has the lowest of 557 active cases.