STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records most Covid deaths in a day since October 20

Toll reaches 7,437 after 27 people die in 24 hours; 5,963 new cases emerge as positivity rate rises to 6.15 per cent

Published: 20th April 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

covid test

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test, at a ward secretariat in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 fatalities with 27 patients succumbing in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, the highest in a day after October 20. The state has reported 7,437 Covid-19 deaths so far, out of which 922 were in Chittoor and 694 in Guntur. In the 24 hours, Krishna district reported six   Covid-19 deaths, followed by four each in Chittoor and Nellore, two each in Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, and one in Anantapur. Barring West and East Godavari, and Vizianagaram, all districts reported fatalities.

Meanwhile, 5,963 new infections emerged, a slight decrease from Sunday’s figures, taking the overall infections to 9.68 lakh. The new cases emerged from 37,000-odd samples tested and the total samples tested in the state now went past 1.57 crore. Chittoor district reported the highest single-day spike of 1,182 infections.

ALSO READ | Four Andhra Secretariat staff succumb to coronavirus, 40 test positive

For the fourth consecutive day, the district recorded over a 1,000 cases. Guntur reported 938 new cases taking its cumulative tally past 87,000. With the surge, Nellore district tally crossed 68,000 mark, Prakasam’s 66,000, Srikakulam’s 52,000 and Visakhapatnam’s 68,000.

Vizianagaram and West Godavari are the only districts which reported new cases in double digits.
East Godavari and Guntur districts saw a spike of cases when compared to Sunday while the new infections came down in Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Anantapur, Krishna and Prakasam districts.The recoveries stood at 2,569 taking the overall recoveries to more than 9.12 lakh. The state now has more than 48,000 active cases with the highest of 8,705 in Chittoor. West Godavari has the lowest of 557 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus covid deaths
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp