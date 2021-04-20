Remdesivir sold in black for Rs 10,000 in Andhra, three held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A nurse and two housekeeping staff of a private hospital in the city were caught selling Remdesivir injection in black market taking advantage of the high demand for it. Acting on a tip-off that the staff of Omni RK Hospital were selling Remdesivir injection at an exorbitant price of Rs 10,000, vigilance and enforcement sleuths visited the hospital in the guise of relatives of a Covid patient and sought the injection.

Though the price of the injection was capped at Rs 2,500 per vial by the government, the staff reportedly demanded Rs 10,000. When the staff handed it over to the vigilance sleuths, the trio were caught. Additional SP G Swaroopa Rani said Remdesivir injection was being diverted to black market by some private hospital staff using prescriptions of Covid patients. The nurse and two housekeeping staff were taken into custody.