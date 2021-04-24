STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore district gets 2,200 Remdesivir vials from two pharma companies

Out of the total, 200 injections were allocated to Atmakur Assembly constituency being represented by the minister.

Published: 24th April 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

remdesivir

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nellore district got 2,200 Remdesivir vials, thanks to the initiative taken up by Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who spoke to the representatives of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Hetero Pharma to improve the situtation in his native district of Nellore.

Out of the total, 200 injections were allocated to Atmakur Assembly constituency being represented by the minister.The minister also issued directions to the district collector to earmark 200 Remdesivir injections out of the total 2,000 injections sent by Hetero Pharma unit for journalists.He also instructed the Atmakur Revenue Divisional Officer to use 25 injections out of the total 200 in Atmakur constituency on the scribes suffering from Covid-19.

Minister tests positive for Covid

Goutham Reddy informed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the minister said, “I have shown mild symptoms and upon testing, my report came as COVID positive. I am taking required treatment & currently in isolation. Those, who have met me in the last one week, pls follow covid protocols, get tested & pls take care.’’ (sic)Stating that he is in good health and that there is no need to worry, he asked people to take all precautions and follow the prescribed protocols to avoid contracting Covid.

