Case booked against Prakasam hospital

The Prakasam police have booked a case against Prakasam Super-Speciality Hospital on Wednesday after Vigilance and Enforcement officers found irregularities.

Published: 29th April 2021 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police have booked a case against Prakasam Super-Speciality Hospital on Wednesday after Vigilance and Enforcement officers found irregularities. During a surprise inspection to the hospital, the officials were showed that it has a stock of only 476 injections instead of 533 Remdesivir injections thereby misusing 57 injections. Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) T Ashok Vardhan has filed a case in Ongole-I Town Police Station in this regard.

Recently, the officials found that some miscreants sold Remdesivir injections for Rs 30,000 per injection in Nellore. In this context, the district police have taken this issue seriously. In line Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal’s orders, the Ongole I-Town police has booked a case. The SP directed the Ongole-I Town CI and the Singarayakonda CI to set up two special probe teams to arrest the accused. He said that when the government has made Remdesivir injections cost-effective for Covid-19 patients, it is cruel that some miscreants attempt to make money while the sun shines.

