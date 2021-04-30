Cops intercept oxygen tanker, give 6.7 KL to Ongole GGH

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police on Thursday intercepted an oxygen tanker proceeding to Nellore GGH from Visakhapatnam without stopping to replenish 6.7 KL into oxygen tanks at Ongole RIMS hospital.Upon receiving confirmed information that the tanker had left Vizag for Nellore on Wednesday evening, the police tracked down the oxygen tanker’s whereabouts and brought it back to the Ongole GGH on the same night. It may be noted when Ongole GGH received 20 KL oxygen from Vizag, it gave 6.7 KL to Nellore GGH following shortage of oxygen there, which had to be replenished.

When news came in that the tanker was proceeding directly to Nellore GGH from Vizag without replenishing 6.7 KL at Ongole GGH, Prakasam SP Siddhartha Kaushal deployed the Ongole IT Core team SI Samandar Vali and his team to bring the oxygen tanker to Ongole RIMS. The SI and his team tracked down the tanker and brought it to the Ongole GGH and the tanker was allowed to proceed to Nellore GGH only after replenishing 6.7 KL into the oxygen tanks at the Ongole GGH, the SP said.

The district administration along with the hospital authorities appreciated the Prakasam police for making efforts in replenishing the life-saving oxygen stock to Ongole GGH. RIMS deputy superintendent Dr M Reddy and State Covid-19 Control Monitoring Officer Shanmugam were present.