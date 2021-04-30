STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur doctor held, 100 Remdesivir vials seized

The Krishna district police caught a doctor and his aide while they were transporting Remdesivir injections illegally from Hyderabad to Guntur at Garikapadu checkpost on Thursday.

Published: 30th April 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police caught a doctor and his aide while they were transporting Remdesivir injections illegally from Hyderabad to Guntur at Garikapadu checkpost on Thursday. SEB Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said on specific information about illegal transportation of Remdesivir injections, they conducted checks in a TSRTC bus coming from Hyderabad and found 100 vials of Remdesivir with Dr Karikapati Subba Rao, who runs Bhushaiah Memorial Hospital at Edlapadu, and his staffer Ajay Kumar. Vakul Jindal said Dr Subba Rao and his staffer procured Remdesivir injections from Dr Bhavya, a gynaecologist working in Landmark Hospital in Hyderabad. Remdesivir injection is being sold at Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 in black market.

A case will be registered against Bhushaiah Memorial Hospital for treating Covid cases without having permission, he said. DGP Gautam Sawang said the police, along with vigilance and enforcement, drug control administration and medical and health departments, intensified raids to check black marketing of Remdesivir. Two IPS officers were posted in Covid Control Room for coordination with other departments, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur doctor Remdesivir
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp