Andhra students to get Vidya Kanuka kits on August 16 when schools reopen

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the education kit for the students in government schools, on August 16 when the schools across the state reopen. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the programme at the Government High School, P Gannavaram of East-Godavari district.

For the current academic year (2021-22), the school kit along with Oxford English-Telugu dictionary and bilingual textbooks will be distributed to 47,32,064 schoolchildren. A total Rs 731 crore has been spent for the purpose. It is the second consecutive year that the programme is being implemented. The main objective of the programme is to bring down the school dropout rate and ensure that the children get textbooks at the beginning of the academic year.

ALSO READ: Ensure 100 per cent supply study kits, Andhra Education Minister tells suppliers

The free school kit consists of three pairs of uniforms with stitching charges, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, school bag, textbooks, notebooks and workbooks to all the students in all government and aided schools from classes 1 to 10. In the 2020-21 academic year, the State government distributed school kits to 42,34,322 students with a cost of Rs 648 crore. The revolutionary changes being brought in the education sector like Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, saw an increase in the admission in government schools. More than 6 lakh students got admitted in government schools within two years.

The government has spent Rs 29,114 crore in two years under Jagananna Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Gorumudha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and first phase of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu.Jagaanna Ammavodi is launched with an aim to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to the poor and needy women who send their children to schools. Laptops are being given to the students of classes 9th to 12th instead of financial assistance of Ammavodi, as per their choice.

Aiming to transform every student into a global citizen, the government is introducing CBSE syllabus along with English as medium of instruction from primary level. Telugu will be a compulsory subject.

Steps are being taken to make students write their 10th class exams in CBSE syllabus in four years. To facilitate children, who were studying in Telugu medium till date, bilingual textbooks are being provided.

In order to provide a nutritious diet to the students, the menu is being changed on a daily basis and Rs 1,600 crore is being spent every year to implement ‘Jagananna Gorumudha scheme. The remuneration of midday meal workers has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000. Steps are being taken to introduce separate teachers for every subject.