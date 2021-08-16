Andhra Pradesh government committed to better future of state, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.Addressing a gathering after an impressive Independence Day parade, he highlighted his government’s efforts in various spheres in the last 26 months to promote all-round development of the State.

He reiterated that his government is committed to better future of the State by rectifying lapses in the system. Stating that it is time to introspect, analyse and set the growth target for the future, he observed that 74 years ago, people desired freedom and today they want their constitutional rights to be implemented in toto.

“Rights, human rights and meaning of freedom change in due course like in 2011, the UN had made internet a human right. Right to Education under Article 21-A of the Constitution is recognised as a fundamental right in India,” he said, adding that his government initiated measures to ensure the rights of people are protected. On people’s aspirations, he said now they want a decentralised administration to provide good governance in their own village or town and a house for every family as a right.

“Above all, they desire a good administration, which will not distinguish between caste, religion, region, creed and political affiliation, but treat them as human beings and govern the State in a transparent and accountable manner. We too have believed the same and our decisions in the last 26 months reflect it,” Jagan said.

“Our farmers want to be strong in every sense to achieve higher crop yield, those from SCs, STs, BCs and minorities want a better future where their rights are protected and they get opportunities due to them, women desire empowerment in every sense and youth want to compete at global level to prove themselves. It is not just Right to Education, but Right to English Medium Education and Right to Medical Treatment are what people in the State desire today,” he explained.

Listing out welfare schemes launched by his government, he said the government has spent Rs 83,000 crore on agriculture alone, which includes providing quality electricity for 9 hours a day, Rs 13,500 every year under Rythu Bharosa and Rs 1,261 crore for zero interest crop loans.

It has spent Rs 33,000 crore on paddy procurement from farmers and paid the previous government’s dues to the tune of Rs 960 crore on paddy purchase, Rs 9,000 crore on free electricity and Rs 384 crore on seed arrears. Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been set up in every village in the State to assist farmers from supply of seeds to sale of their farm produce, he said.

Highlighting other initiatives, he said 1.3 lakh permanent jobs were created with the establishment of village and ward secretariats and over 500 services are being offered to people through the system. As many as 2.7 lakh volunteers are door delivering social security pensions to every beneficiary on the first of every month, he elaborated.

On education front, the government aims to ensure that every student at least gets a professional degree without discontinuing his studies in the middle due to financial constraints. As part of its reforms, the government has spent Rs 26,677 crore on education. The English medium education has been introduced to make students ready to face the competitive world with confidence and seize opportunities for their career prospects.

Under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, government schools are being developed on par with corporate educational institutions in terms of infrastructure and standards and Rs 3,669 crore has been spent on its implementation in the first phase itself, the Chief Minister said.He explained how Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Amma Vodi and Nadu-Nedu have brought about a change in the education sector.