Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy surveys East Godavari high school

Jagan also interacted with differently-abled children and inspected the facilities being provided to them.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after launching the second phase of Nadu-Nedu programme at P Gannavaram in East Godavari on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘All the very best’ was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message to students as schools reopened across the State on Monday.

He wrote the message on a green board of P Gannavaram Zilla Parishad High School in East Godavari where he launched the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students.

After unveiling a pylon to mark the launch of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu and the beginning of its second phase works, the Chief Minister surveyed the classrooms.

He took a close look at the contents in school bags and interacted with the students to know their feedback. He also reviewed each and every work done under the initiative, such as the painted walls, drinking water, tap connection in toilets, seating arrangement for midday meals, kitchen and English lab.

 Later, the Chief Minister inspected Jagannna Vidya Kanuka kits and distributed them to the students. Jagan also interacted with differently-abled children and inspected the facilities being provided to them.

