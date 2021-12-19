STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman eats umbilical cord to get pregnant, dies

The 19-year-old then took the umbilical cord from a newborn baby and consumed it on Thursday night and fell sick soon after. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 19-year-old woman died in Thubadu village in Nadendla on Friday after she consumed an umbilical cord hoping it would help her get pregnant. According to the police, the deceased is a resident of Dachepalli. 

She was married to Ravi, who belonged to Thubadu village, three years ago. She had been trying to get pregnant for the last two years and had been using various local medicines for the same. Some local people allegedly told her that consuming an umbilical cord could help her get pregnant. 

The 19-year-old then took the umbilical cord from a newborn baby and consumed it on Thursday night and fell sick soon after. 

She was shifted to a private hospital in Narasaraopet, where she died while undergoing treatment. Her mother has filed a complaint with Nadendla police, who sent the body for postmortem to Narasaraopet Government Hospital. Nadendla CI Satish said only after receiving the reports, the reason of death can be confirmed and necessary action will be taken. 

Dr. Kavitha, gynaecologist at the GGH, said consuming the umbilical cord to get pregnant is unscientific. 
These incidents happen due to a lack of awareness and belief in unscientific and superstitious methods.

