Zumba, yoga make GMC sanitary staff energetic

As frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitary workers are stressed out a lot.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:13 AM

Sanitary workers take part in a physical activity session in Guntur I Express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitary workers are stressed out a lot. According to a survey conducted by IEC (Information, Education and Communication) wing coordinator Annamaiah, majority of sanitary workers in the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), were in distress and in a state of anxiety due to increase in workload.  Some of them were reluctant to work while others were not able to discharge their duties efficiently like before. 

There are nearly 2,000 sanitary staff in the GMC covering  57 divisions and 207 ward secretariats. After studying the survey findings, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha had roped in the IEC team to conduct special physical activity sessions for sanitary workers to rejuvenate them.  The team took up a pilot project in model divisions 7 and 32 in the city. As part of it, sanitary workers are encouraged to do aerobics, zumba dance and yoga to overcome stress. After a month, the team conducted another survey to find out results of the pilot project. The sanitary workers  revealed that the project helped them overcome stress and they are feeling more energetic now. Buoyed by the results of the pilot project, the GMC is now conducting the sessions in every division once a week. 

Speaking to TNIE, Annamaiah said, “We are taking regular feedback from sanitary workers on the GMC initiative, which is very positive.’’ “The sessions are helpful to bring positive energy. Initially, we felt shy to dance, but eventually, we got used to it. Now, we are waiting for the next session,” said Ramanamma, a sanitary worker.

