SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar launches eWatch App despite ‘Nigha’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite objections raised by the ruling YSRC, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday launched eWatch App developed by the SEC with its own resources to ensure more accountability and transparency in dealing with complaints during panchayat elections.

He said that though the call centre at the CEO office, where the complaints coming from people will be segregated as per gravity, will be manned by private staff, everything will be done under the direct supervision and control of the SEC. “I also approached the call centre for enrolling myself as a voter in my native village,’’ the SEC said.

“The State government developed Nigha App without consulting the SEC and it can use it. We developed our own app with the initial cooperation of Reliance Jio,’’ he said. Elaborating further, Ramesh Kumar said that they had approached Madan Mohan, head of Reliance Jio AP and Telangana, for developing the app.

“He extended cooperation to us. However, we developed our own app due to paucity of time,” the SEC said. Reliance Jio, however, clarified that it had nothing to do with the SEC app.