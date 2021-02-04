STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEC Ramesh Kumar launched app designed in TDP office: Ambati Rambabu

Lashing out at the SEC for his unilateral actions, he said that Ramesh Kumar will have to face the music even if he retires from the post.

Published: 04th February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the app developed by the State Election Commission (SEC) a farce, the ruling YSRC equated it to the letter that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar dashed off to the Union Home Ministry earlier seeking protection as his life was under threat. “Both have their origin in the TDP office,’’ YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said.

Commenting on the launch of eWatch App by the SEC to receive complaints related to panchayat polls from people, the YSRC spokesperson said the SEC simply signed the letter that originated from the TDP office and sent it to the Home Ministry earlier.

“Today, Ramesh Kumar launched the app which was developed in the TDP office. There is not much difference between the TDP and SEC. Both are working in tandem,’’ he alleged.

READ HERE | SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar launches eWatch App despite ‘Nigha’

Ambati went on to add that Ramesh Kumar is making all-out efforts to ensure that the TDP and its supporters win the panchayat elections and launching the new app is a part of it. “The new app is not trustworthy,’’ he observed.Lashing out at the SEC for his unilateral actions, he said that Ramesh Kumar will have to face the music even if he retires from the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Ambati Rambabu eWatch App YSRC TDP
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp