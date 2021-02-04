SEC Ramesh Kumar launched app designed in TDP office: Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the app developed by the State Election Commission (SEC) a farce, the ruling YSRC equated it to the letter that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar dashed off to the Union Home Ministry earlier seeking protection as his life was under threat. “Both have their origin in the TDP office,’’ YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said.

Commenting on the launch of eWatch App by the SEC to receive complaints related to panchayat polls from people, the YSRC spokesperson said the SEC simply signed the letter that originated from the TDP office and sent it to the Home Ministry earlier.

“Today, Ramesh Kumar launched the app which was developed in the TDP office. There is not much difference between the TDP and SEC. Both are working in tandem,’’ he alleged.

Ambati went on to add that Ramesh Kumar is making all-out efforts to ensure that the TDP and its supporters win the panchayat elections and launching the new app is a part of it. “The new app is not trustworthy,’’ he observed.Lashing out at the SEC for his unilateral actions, he said that Ramesh Kumar will have to face the music even if he retires from the post.