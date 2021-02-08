STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Enrich your learning with yoga: President to students 

Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra in Madanapalle, emphasises non-violence, compassion, respect to elders as foundation of education

Published: 08th February 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minster Jagan Mohan Reddy greets President Ram Nath Kovind at Madanapalle in Chittoor district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Describing life as an eternal journey of learning, President Ram Nath Kovind said yoga will only enrich the learning experience and guide us on the right path. Interacting with students learning Kriya Yoga at the Satsang Foundation Ashram of Sri M at Madanapalle in Chittoor district on Sunday after inaugurating Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra, the President shared his own experiences with yoga. “Normally it is assumed that yoga is meditation, which is not true. There are a lot of differences between yoga and meditation. In my view, yoga comprises many facets of life, and meditation is just one of those facets,” he said. 

The President said he was fortunate to be introduced to Sri M of Satsang Foundation by one of his officers Balaprasad and after meeting Sri M, he wanted to visit the ashram in Madanapalle. Recalling his experiences with Vipassana and association with various yoga organisations, Ram Nath Kovind said yoga is a wider concept and it should not be limited to physical activities, meditation or remaining silent while concentrating on something. “From Sri M, I learnt techniques of Kriya Yoga and found it to be very comprehensive for the elevation of the human mind and to keep oneself physically fit and simultaneously elevate through meditation,” he said.

Describing himself as a learner, the President said life is part of a long journey and one should not assume that they know all and learnt all. “Life should be treated as a school, where every day is for learning. I did not know where Madanapalle was, so I learnt about it from individuals, Google and physical maps,” he said, while adding that there is lot to learn in one’s life. 

He told yoga learners that they chose a very good path and Kriya Yoga will help them in facing life with full of challenges boldly. Later, he listened to the experiences of yoga students. The President laid the foundation stone for a 38-bed Swasthya Hospital being constructed by the Satsang Foundation for the benefit of students, staff and their family members and Sugali tribal community in Madanapalle. He also laid the foundation of a Yoga Ashram. He also offered prayers at Shiva temple on the premises. 

The Satsang Foundation was founded by Sri M in 1994 on the principles of service, community welfare and welfare of all living beings. It has been striving for the all-round and holistic improvement of the present day society through its initiatives in education, health and environment.Ram Nath Kovind also visited the school run by the Satsang Foundation and interacted with children. Sri M explained to him about the school and the teaching methodology.

Addressing the children in Hindi, he said the purpose of his visit is to see them and bless them to have a bright future. “The post of President is very high. When I was studying, my school was not like yours with good facilities. I can say you are better placed than me and I am sure you grow up and hold positions higher than the President,” he said.

After partaking of a South Indian meal prepared in-house by the Satsang kitchen, the President visited The Peepal Grove School founded by Sri M at Sadum, which was inaugurated by former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam in December 2006.Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the President at Chippili helipad. Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MPs PV Midhun Reddy and N Reddapa and others were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind yoga
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp