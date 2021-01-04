STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attempts to disturb peace with attacks on temples will not be tolerated: DGP

Seeking people’s cooperation in preventing attacks on temples, the DGP urged them inform the police or Dial 100 about the movement of suspicious persons in their localities. 

Published: 04th January 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:05 AM

Sita Temple

Police and clues team examine the surroundings of the temple where the idol of Sita was allegedly vandalised, in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of vandalisation of Rama idol at Ramatheertham temple, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Sunday directed police to step up surveillance at all places of worship and intensify patrolling to prevent attacks.

“Police will be available at any time to take swift action if people inform them about the movement of suspicious persons,” the DGP said. 

“More than 50,000 places of worship have been mapped in the social audit. The police have installed CCTV cameras at 900 places in the state to step up vigil,” the DGP said. 

Stating that the Police Department is committed to protecting temples and religious properties, the DGP said the police will coordinate with other departments in taking measures to foil the evil designs of mischievous elements. 

In the wake of a series of attacks on temples in the state, SPs of all the districts have been asked to monitor security arrangements at all the places of worship, he said.

Terming the attacks on temples unfortunate, the DGP said some mischief mongers were trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state by creating a wedge between communities. 

“Andhra Pradesh is a symbol of communal harmony. Any attempts to disturb peace in the State will not be tolerated. Stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators of attacks on temples, the DGP said.

Meanwhile, the police questioned nearly 30 suspects in connection with the vandalisation of Rama idol at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district and recorded their statements. 

Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao held a meeting with police officials at Nellimarla police station and reviewed the progress  of investigation in idol vandalisation case. 

The DIG directed the police teams to investigate the case from all the angles to achieve a breakthrough at the earliest. 

He also visited the hillock temple at Ramatheertham and spoke to the temple priests and local people to collect information pertaining to vandalisation of the idol.

