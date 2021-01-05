STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP demands CBI probe into recent attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh

TDP also appealed to the Centre to intervene, and restore the trust and confidence of the Hindus in the country’s secularism.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP politburo, which met under the  chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, underscored the need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into such incidents. 

It also appealed to the Centre to intervene, and restore the trust and confidence of the Hindus in the country's secularism.

The Politburo discussed the “deterioration” of law and order, continuing attacks on Hinduism, physical violence on the opposition leaders, rising corruption and other issues. 

ALSO READ | Andhra CM Jagan accuses Opposition of not sparing temples in bid to gain political mileage

The politburo felt that as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and DGP Gautham Sawang were Christians, there is a greater responsibility on them to protect the sentiments of devotees of other religions.

The politburo is also of the view that the YSRC government has been deliberately hurting the sentiments of hundreds of crores of Hindus world over by showing apathy towards the attacks on temples and idols.
Later in the day, addressing the party’s Central Committee meeting, Naidu took exception to the remarks made by Jagan on attacks on temples and accused him of launching a misinformation campaign to attribute motives to the TDP. 

​ALSO READ | Attempts to disturb peace with attacks on temples will not be tolerated: DGP

The Chief Minister was trying to save the culprits in all the 136 attacks that took place on the temples in the State in the past 19 months, he alleged. 

The allegation that the TDP was behind the attacks exposed yet again the fake statements, naked falsehood and airy comments of Jagan, he said. Accusing the YSRC leaders of setting their sights on the assets of the Simhachalam temple and Rs 10 lakh crore worth properties of the temple in Visakhapatnam, he said conspiracies were being hatched to grab 12,000 acres of lands of the temple.

Alleging that the YSRC government betrayed all sections of people, he called upon the TDP cadre to be prepared for the Tirupati by-election as well as the MLC and local body polls.

