CM Jagan encouraging religious conversions by misusing his power, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Telugu Desam Politburo meeting which demanded a CBI inquiry into attacks on temples in the state, TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing him of encouraging religious conversions by misusing his official position.

In an apparent bid to prove a point that the TDP is a champion for the cause of Hindus, Naidu minced no words in attacking the Chief Minister.

“This was a blatant violation of the Constitution. Who gave the authority to Jagan to encourage conversions and hurt the sentiments of other religions. I believe in Lord Venkateswara, you have faith in Jesus Christ. I go to Tirumala and you visit Jerusalem and keep the Bible with you. I am not faulting that. But attacks should not be allowed on other religions. Jagan has no right to continue as the Chief Minister even for a minute, if he fails to prevent the attacks on temples. Every individual is entitled to have his own faith and belief under the Constitution,” the TDP chief asserted.

Addressing the TDP state committee meeting, Naidu said that after taking oath to discharge his responsibilities impartially, Jagan should rise above the considerations of caste and religion.

“All communities and sections should be treated equally. How can he (Jagan) encourage religious conversions? He should remember that the Chief Minister post should not be used for forcing religious conversions,’’ Naidu said.

The TDP chief said Rs 5,000 honorarium is being paid to the pastors, who are promoting conversions.

The government is not supposed to give honorarium to them. The vote bank politics is being carried out through churches. A close vigil should be kept on the new churches coming up in villages and who are behind them.

The TDP is not against anybody’s belief, but we are determined to fight against the injustices and atrocities on any religion, the TDP chief asserted.

Taking exception to police celebrating Christmas in a police station and organising Christmas processions, he said that there were no such instances anywhere in the country except in Andhra Pradesh.

​Naidu sought to know why the Chief Minister did not visit Ramatheertham temple though he went to Vizianagaram the very next day of vandalisation of Rama idol.

Naidu said, “The Chief Minister, the Home Minister, the DGP and even the SP of Vizianagaram district are all Christians. They should have taken prompt steps to clear doubts among Hindu devotees following Ramatheertham incident. But they displayed total negligence.”