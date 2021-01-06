STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Time for Hindus to wake up': TDP leader P Ashok raises 'concerns' over temple attacks in AP

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former Union minister and senior TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju said there are orchestrated multi-dimensional attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the attacks on Hindu temples, former Union minister and senior TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has felt that there is a serious problem to the religion not only from anti-social elements but also from the ‘conniving’ government. 

“We are only discussing the physical attacks on temples, but there are other kinds of attacks in the form of legislation and administration to dilute the Hindu dharma in the state. Physical attacks are being reported in the media, but legislative and administrative attacks are not being discussed. I appeal to all right thinking people not to confine themselves by looking at only one angle, of physical assault. Legislative and administrative assaults have to stop if Hindu religion has to survive in these parts. Let us make the implementation of the spirit of the Indian Constitution, which gives equal respect to all religions,” he said.

Stating that the government came up with an Act to remove the need for background checks of temple board members, creating a back door for non-Hindu practitioners to get into the boards, he charged that the government was trying to usurp temple fixed deposits in the name of loans, thrusting additional costs on prasadam, darshan tickets, cottage charges and toll charges, while the staff of trusts are not being paid proper salaries.

