Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sees 'hand of politicians' in recent temple attacks in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The vandalism of idols and attacks on temples in the state are an act of those who want to gain political gains by creating unrest, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

​He also requested the seers to cooperate with the government and give suggestions.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the temples were being vandalised according to a plan with clear political interests.

“Neither Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy nor the YSRCP would gain anything from such incidents and they do no good to the government, but will make things worse. In such a scenario, it is obvious who is going to gain from these attacks. Either it has to be opposition TDP leaders, who are desperately trying to find their position in State or the BJP, which has religion in their political agenda,’’ he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP, even while in the Opposition, has never made any irresponsible allegations on religion or held any such protests on sensitive issues like religion.

“Religion is purely personal and everyone should have respect towards other religions. The government has the responsibility to respect and protect the places of worship,” he said.

“Would the Chief Minister like to get publicity on a noble cause of distributing 31 lakh house sites to the poor or by encouraging the desecration of temples?” he asked and assured that the culprits behind the attacks would be booked soon.