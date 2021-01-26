Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor double murder pre-planned, say police

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: As part of the ongoing investigation into the sensational murder of two young women allegedly by their parents, Madanapalli police in Chittoor district said they have collected crucial evidences, such as CCTV footage and computers, from the crime scene in Sivanagar area of the town.

While Alekhya, 27, was pursuing a PG course in Bhopal, the younger daughter Sai Divya, 22, was a student of KM Music School.

The police are suspecting role of others in the murders which, they said, were pre-planned. The parents, V Purshotham Naidu and Padmaja, had moved into a new house before lockdown. Three days before the murder, Sai Divya shared a suspicious post on social media, the police added. While the parents’ interrogation is still being conducted at their house, the police have found puja materials and photographs of several gods in the house.

“The couple made their daughters go into a trance-like state. Behaviour of the two women also had changed recently. Sai Divya even tried to commit suicide by jumping from the roof of a building. But her parents foiled the attempt. Planning the murder in advance, they started performing various pujas,” said sources in the Madanapalli police.

It may be recalled that on Sunday after performing a ritual, the couple allegedly killed Sai Divya with a trident and then beat Alekhya with a dumbbell after putting a copper cup in her mouth. After the killings, Naidu reportedly informed about the incident to one of his colleagues, Raju, who also has been questioned by the police. “We are analysing the CCTV footage from the house. The parents have been booked for murdering their daughters and their interrogation is underway,” DSP Ravimanohara Chary said.

Daughters bludgeoned to death

