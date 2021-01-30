STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chittoor double murder: Accused sent to Visakhapatnam mental care hospital

According to them, Padmaja didn’t cooperate and refused to answer. Though her husband replied to the doctors’ queries, he still believes his daughters will come back to life.  

The two daughters who were allegedly killed by their parents in a superstitious act.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Madanepalle police have shifted V Purushotham Naidu and V Padmaja, who are accused of killing their two daughters on January 24 hoping that they will come back to life, to the Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam. 

While in Madanapalle sub-jail, Padmaja continued to be in a trance-like state and kept on chanting the name of Lord Shiva throughout the night, the jail authorities said. The couple was produced before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday and sent to the sub-jail on judicial remand. A team of psychiatrists spoke  the couple at the jail on Wednesday. 

The jail authorities presented the psychiatrists’ recommendation to the local magistrate and requested permission to shift the couple to Tirupati. Based on the magistrate’s directions, the duo were shifted to the Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Friday. 

As the hospital lacks a full-time psychologist and there is only one psychiatric cell, the Ruia doctors suggested the police that the accused be sent to the Vizag hospital for a complete psychiatric evaluation and treatment. 
 

