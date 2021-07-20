Don’t compromise on Polavaram rehabilitation, resettlement works: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for completing Polavaram Project on time, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, July 19, 2021, directed the officials concerned not to compromise on the quality of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies being constructed for the displaced families.

Reviewing the progress of the project and R&R works with ministers, officials and others at Polavaram after conducting an aerial survey and inspection of the project site, the Chief Minister pointed out that despite financial constraints, the government has not kept pending any bills pertaining to R&R and directed the officials to ensure that in the future too, no such bill was left unprocessed.

ALSO READ: BJP asks Andhra government why R&R works at 21% when Polavaram project is 76% over

“Though Rs 2,300 crore bills for Polavaram Project are pending with the Centre, the State government has not delayed the project and is executing works with its own funds,” the Chief Minister said and instructed the officials to redouble their efforts to get the outstanding dues cleared.

The Polavaram project bills have been pending with the Centre for the past six months. When the Chief Minister suggested that an official be deputed to New Delhi to pursue the matter, he was informed that already an official had been sent to Delhi as per his previous instructions. During the review, Jagan announced that he would visit R&R colonies and directed the officials to focus on providing employment and imparting skills to the Polavaram project evacuees. He further directed them to identify land for distribution to the evacuees who have ROFR pattas. Officials explained to him that they have set a target to shift the displaced families from 48 of the 90 habitations by August.

‘Appoint special officer’

He advised them to appoint a special officer to monitor the quality of R&R works. “Mistakes happen here and there in the eagerness to achieve targets, but they should be identified and corrected without delay. Quality of work should never be compromised. Everyone should understand that those displaced will be staying in these colonies for a lifetime,” he said and asked the officials to take up constructing infrastructure like roads and other social development works.