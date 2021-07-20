STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t compromise on Polavaram rehabilitation, resettlement works: CM Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said while the state has not kept any bills related to R&R pending, the Centre is yet to clear Rs 2,300 crores for the Polavaram project.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Polavaram project on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Polavaram project on Monday, July 19, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Emphasising the need for completing Polavaram Project on time, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, July 19, 2021, directed the officials concerned not to compromise on the quality of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies being constructed for the displaced families.

Reviewing the progress of the project and R&R works with ministers, officials and others at Polavaram after conducting an aerial survey and inspection of the project site, the Chief Minister pointed out that despite financial constraints, the government has not kept pending any bills pertaining to R&R and directed the officials to ensure that in the future too, no such bill was left unprocessed.

ALSO READ: BJP asks Andhra government why R&R works at 21% when Polavaram project is 76% over

“Though Rs 2,300 crore bills for Polavaram Project are pending with the Centre, the State government has not delayed the project and is executing works with its own funds,” the Chief Minister said and instructed the officials to redouble their efforts to get the outstanding dues cleared.

The Polavaram project bills have been pending with the Centre for the past six months. When the Chief Minister suggested that an official be deputed to New Delhi to pursue the matter, he was informed that already an official had been sent to Delhi as per his previous instructions. During the review, Jagan announced that he would visit R&R colonies and directed the officials to focus on providing employment and imparting skills to the Polavaram project evacuees. He further directed them to identify land for distribution to the evacuees who have ROFR pattas. Officials explained to him that they have set a target to shift the displaced families from 48 of the 90 habitations by August.

‘Appoint special officer’

He advised them to appoint a special officer to monitor the quality of R&R works. “Mistakes happen here and there in the eagerness to achieve targets, but they should be identified and corrected without delay. Quality of work should never be compromised. Everyone should understand that those displaced will be staying in these colonies for a lifetime,” he said and asked the officials to take up constructing infrastructure like roads and other social development works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram project Polavaram irrigation project Andhra Pradesh Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement Polavaram R and R Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp