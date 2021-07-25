STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju begins yatra, accuses Jagan government of disrespecting Hindu sentiments

Somu Veerraju, along with his BJP colleagues, started his four-day temple visit yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Published: 25th July 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju also criticised endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju also criticised endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas. (File photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government has been disrespectful of Hindu sentiments, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju questioned as to why the state government has not taken up the reconstruction of 40 temples that were razed down during the previous regime. He also accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of having a ‘single point’ agenda to build churches and pay salaries to pastors, while disregarding other important issues.

Somu, along with his party colleagues, started his four-day temple visit yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday. He visited Saiva Kshetram on the banks of River Krishna before offering prayers at Kanaka Durga temple. “The state government has been utterly disrespectful of Hindu sentiments. Even though it has been several months since temples and their properties were attacked, it seems that the government is of the view that it need not care and arrest the culprits.

While 40 temples were demolished, the YSRC, which promised to reconstruct all of them before elections, has taken up works related to only four temples. Of them too, they have restricted a temple, which was earlier in 1,400 sq yards, to just 400 sq yards,” Somu claimed. 

The BJP chief also criticised endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas. “The minister claims that the BJP was silent when the temples were demolished. He seems to have issues with his memory. He was with the BJP back then and he fought alongside us,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veerraju BJP Andhra Pradesh Saiva Kshetram River Krishna Kanaka Durga Velampalli Srinivas
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp