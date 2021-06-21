Teachers, parents urge govt to conduct online yoga, Covid awareness classes for students

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a dip in the new Covid-19 infections in the state, the government may soon take a call on opening of schools — either in physical or online mode — very soon. However, with the prediction of a third wave of Covid affecting more children, parents are in a dilemma.

The teachers’ and parents’ associations are appealing to the state government to conduct online classes for the students with focus on teaching methods to improve their mental health, yoga and Covid appropriate behaviour so that they can guard themselves against coronavirus.

Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) president S Ramakrishna appealed to the state government to prepare an action plan to sensitise 24 lakh students in the state about the likely spread of a third wave. “The government should focus on designing special TV programmes to make students mentally ready for facing the virus, besides teaching regular syllabus,” he said.

AP Patasalala Parents Association (APPPA) president P Chandram also welcomed the idea of teachers Federation to organise awareness sessions online for students to make them mentally prepared to face any challenge.

However, the majority of the students in government schools are from poor and middle class sections and many of them don’t own a smartphone or laptop. “The government should provide the laptops under the Amma Vodi Scheme at the earliest,” he said. Yoga Practitioner Ch Venkateswara Rao told TNIE that practising yoga asanas will boost our metabolism, raise immunity and strengthen our respiratory system. The education department can conduct online classes with the help of experienced yoga practitioners, he observed.

The Education department conducts a 45-day readiness programme in schools from mid-June to July-end. This year too, the department can conduct readiness programmes for the students online, they opine. The academic year in AP may begin after July 21. All educational institutions in neighbouring Telangana are scheduled to open on July 1.