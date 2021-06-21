STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Teachers, parents urge govt to conduct online yoga, Covid awareness classes for students

The teachers’ and parents’ associations are appealing to the state government to conduct online classes for the students with focus on teaching methods to improve their mental health.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, exercise

Representational image

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a dip in the new Covid-19 infections in the state, the government may soon take a call on opening of schools — either in physical or online mode — very soon. However, with the prediction of a third wave of Covid affecting more children, parents are in a dilemma. 

The teachers’ and parents’ associations are appealing to the state government to conduct online classes for the students with focus on teaching methods to improve their mental health, yoga and Covid appropriate behaviour so that they can guard themselves against coronavirus.   

Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) president S Ramakrishna appealed to the state government to prepare an action plan to sensitise 24 lakh students in the state about the likely spread of a third wave.  “The government should focus on designing special TV programmes to make students mentally ready for facing the virus, besides teaching regular syllabus,” he said. 

AP Patasalala Parents Association (APPPA) president P Chandram also welcomed the idea of teachers Federation to organise awareness sessions online for students to make them mentally prepared to face any challenge. 

However, the majority of the students in government schools are from poor and middle class sections and many of them don’t own a smartphone or laptop. “The government should provide the laptops under the Amma Vodi Scheme at the earliest,” he said. Yoga Practitioner Ch Venkateswara Rao told TNIE that practising yoga asanas will boost our metabolism, raise immunity and strengthen our respiratory system. The education department can conduct online classes with the help of experienced yoga practitioners, he observed.  

The Education department conducts a 45-day readiness programme in schools from mid-June to July-end. This year too, the department can conduct readiness programmes for the students  online, they opine. The academic year in AP may begin after July 21. All educational institutions in neighbouring Telangana are scheduled to open on July 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
yoga international yoga day
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp