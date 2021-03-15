STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra ULB polls: TDP leaders blame BJP, rue Naidu’s strategies

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved a better manipulator than a better chief minister.

Published: 15th March 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu during day 4 of Assembly session in Velagapudi on Thursday.

Opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after suffering a humiliating defeat in the ULB elections, TDP leaders claimed that the results proved that the opposition party was the only alternative to the ruling YSRC in the State. The leaders argued that despite being in power at the Centre and having an alliance with the Janasena, the BJP failed to increase its vote share and stood at the bottom.

“The results are an eye-opener not only to the TDP but also the remaining opposition parties as the situation demands that all of them join hands to give a strong fight to the YSRC,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE.  “As long as the BJP makes efforts to replace the main opposition by targeting the TDP, it will end up helping the YSRC and further damaging its own interests. At least now, BJP leaders should understand the fact that they can achieve nothing in Andhra Pradesh so long as they fight on their own,” he reasoned.

ALSO READ | Jagan wave in tact, Opposition blown away

However, another TDP leader, while stating that this is not an appropriate time to discuss political alliances, felt that the TDP leadership committed a blunder by taking the elections as a prestigious issue, despite knowing the fact that the ruling party would have an advantage in the local body elections. There are several instances of the opposition parties boycotting the elections to local bodies and emerging victorious in the general elections. Instead of opting to stay away from the elections, the party leaders made all-out attempts, taking the elections as a question of prestige only to get these shameful results, the TDP leader opined. 

Meanwhile, putting up a brave face, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that there was no need for disappointment. “Despite rowdyism, misuse of official machinery and inducements by the ruling party, we gave a strong fight. We will definitely emerge victorious in the future by working in the direction of resolving the people’s issues and for the future of the State,” he said.Taking toTwitter, he lauded the efforts of party cadres in the elections. “Every one of you (TDP cadres) gave your best for the party and even stood with the party, risking your lives in some parts of the state. I salute your fighting spirit,” he said.

ALSO READ | 247 wards for ruling YSRCP, 35 for TDP and 3 for Jana Sena in Guntur

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved a better manipulator than a better chief minister. The result is a direct consequence of manipulation by ministers, MLAs, police, official machinery and the volunteer system, the TDP leader alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ULB elections Andhra urban local body polls TDP YSRCP BJP
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp