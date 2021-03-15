Andhra ULB polls: TDP leaders blame BJP, rue Naidu’s strategies

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Even after suffering a humiliating defeat in the ULB elections, TDP leaders claimed that the results proved that the opposition party was the only alternative to the ruling YSRC in the State. The leaders argued that despite being in power at the Centre and having an alliance with the Janasena, the BJP failed to increase its vote share and stood at the bottom.

“The results are an eye-opener not only to the TDP but also the remaining opposition parties as the situation demands that all of them join hands to give a strong fight to the YSRC,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE. “As long as the BJP makes efforts to replace the main opposition by targeting the TDP, it will end up helping the YSRC and further damaging its own interests. At least now, BJP leaders should understand the fact that they can achieve nothing in Andhra Pradesh so long as they fight on their own,” he reasoned.

However, another TDP leader, while stating that this is not an appropriate time to discuss political alliances, felt that the TDP leadership committed a blunder by taking the elections as a prestigious issue, despite knowing the fact that the ruling party would have an advantage in the local body elections. There are several instances of the opposition parties boycotting the elections to local bodies and emerging victorious in the general elections. Instead of opting to stay away from the elections, the party leaders made all-out attempts, taking the elections as a question of prestige only to get these shameful results, the TDP leader opined.

Meanwhile, putting up a brave face, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that there was no need for disappointment. “Despite rowdyism, misuse of official machinery and inducements by the ruling party, we gave a strong fight. We will definitely emerge victorious in the future by working in the direction of resolving the people’s issues and for the future of the State,” he said.Taking toTwitter, he lauded the efforts of party cadres in the elections. “Every one of you (TDP cadres) gave your best for the party and even stood with the party, risking your lives in some parts of the state. I salute your fighting spirit,” he said.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved a better manipulator than a better chief minister. The result is a direct consequence of manipulation by ministers, MLAs, police, official machinery and the volunteer system, the TDP leader alleged.