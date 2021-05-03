STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pvt hosps insist patients buy Remdesivir from various sources in Vijayawada

Having no option, the attendants of Covid-19 patients purchase the vials at higher prices in the black market.

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when medical and health department officials claim the State government has made arrangements to supply Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients and ensured transparency in its sale, the ground reality is quite different.While the government is supplying the injections to all the private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to put an end to allegations of short supply,  some private hospitals are reportedly forcing patients to purchase the Remdesivir injections on their own. 

As per Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal’s directions, the hospital management must buy the vials or purchase from the store after getting approval of Drugs Control Administration nodal officers if they run out of stock or during an emergency. 

Nodal officer for Krishna K Raja Bhanu, who is the Assistant DG of DCA, said, “We are receiving complaints from the public that some private hospitals are forcing the patients to buy Remdesivir from outside citing ‘no stock’. Having no option, the attendants of Covid-19 patients purchase the vials at higher prices in the black market. Action will be taken against such hospitals for earning easy money during testing times.” He urged the public to admit their family members in notified Covid-19 hospitals only.

People demanded why the hospitals, who can purchase the injections from both the pharma firms and Drug Department on a daily basis, fail to maintain stock and insist that patients buy the injections from outside. “There is a need to make Covid-19 resources public so that one can verify the claims of hospitals.  After the hospital failed to procure Remdesivir, I bought three vials at a cost of `1 lakh,” K Bala Krishna of Gollapudi, whose mother is admitted in a private hospital, said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Anil Kumar Singhal
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp