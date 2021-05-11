Toll rises to 13 in oxygen disruption tragedy at Tirupati hospital, three others critical

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The toll increased to 13 in the SVR Ruia Government Hospital oxygen disruption tragedy in Tirupati with the death of two more persons undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning. The condition of three others is reported to be critical.

On Monday night around 8:30 pm, eleven people died following disruption of oxygen supply in Ruia Hospital for a few minutes.

The nodal officer of Ruia hospital Doctor Hari Krishna said the condition of three others is critical and they are on ventilator support. “Supply of oxygen in the hospital was restored in the night itself. As there was a decrease in pressure in the supply of oxygen for a few minutes in the ICU wards, the unfortunate incident happened. There are 170 beds in the ICU ward,” he said.

An oxygen tanker from Sriperumbudur had arrived on the night itself and the 10 KL oxygen tank in the hospital was refilled. Another O2 tank arrived from Sriperumbudur on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were handed over to their family members after completing the formalities.

Following directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chittoor district administration is closely monitoring the situation at SVR Ruia Hospital including supply of oxygen.

An expert team from the Naval Dockyard led by Dr Bhansodil arrived at the hospital and inspected the oxygen supply network. The oxygen storage tanker and pipelines connecting to hospital beds were checked. The team also questioned hospital authorities on what happened between 8-8:30 p.m. when the mishap took place. It will submit a detailed report to the central government.

Even as the family members and relatives of the victims of the oxygen supply tragedy in Ruia were expressing their anguish, TDP and CPI activists staged protests holding the hospital administration and state government responsible for the deaths. Police deployed at the hospital in large numbers arrested the protesters and took them away from there.

On the other hand, BJP state spokesperson S Srinivas demanded that the state government announce an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Mayor Sireesha visited the Ruia hospital. Describing it as an unfortunate incident, the MLA said it is time to stand by the families of victims to extend moral support instead of indulging in politics. On behalf of the hospital administration, he assured that every care will be taken to ensure such tragedies do not recur.

