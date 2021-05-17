Medical Board finds no injuries on rebel YSRC MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Medical Board constituted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to examine the injuries on rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju of Narasapuram allegedly inflicted by CID, has concluded that there were no new injuries on him. The report of the board stated that the MP is in good health.

Even before the board submitted its report to the court, the MP was shifted to prison in Guntur. The HC directed the CID to shift Raju to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur.The court asked the board headed by the Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital, to check the veracity of the MP’s allegation that he was beaten up during the custody of CID.

Raju was arrested on Friday for his alleged hate speeches against certain communities and spreading disaffection against the government. The board’s report was submitted to the HC by the district court. When the matter came up for hearing, the division bench of Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice K Lalitha read out the report, which stated that there were no injuries on the rebel YSRC MP and his health condition is good.

Raju’s counsel B Adinarayana said the CID did not implement the court order to get the MP examined at Ramesh Hospital. The counsel further informed that a senior CID official met Raju when the latter was in judicial custody, and it is against the rules.He also informed the bench that there was a threat to the life of the MP in prison and urged the court to issue orders to shift him to Ramesh Hospital. The HC said the order of the CID court to shift Raju to Ramesh Hospital should be implemented.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that the HC on Saturday evening issued an order constituting the Medical Board for examining the wounds of the MP. The CID court gave its orders at 8:30 pm on Saturday directing that the MP be shifted to Ramesh Hospital. The AAG said they informed the High Court verdict to the CID court which said it would amend its order once it gets the order copy of the HC verdict. He objected to the MP being shifted to Ramesh Hospital as it was nothing but shifting him to the office of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party.

He said it would be inappropriate to shift the MP to Ramesh Hospital after the GGH doctors examined him and certified that he is in good health. He further informed the court that there were several criminal cases registered against Ramesh Hospital and the hospital management’s negligence had led to the death of 10 Covid patients in Swarna Palace fire. When the AAG made these submissions, the High Court asked the CID to file an additional affidavit stating the same.

MP’s son files complaint with home secretary

Kanumuri Bharath, son of the MP, lodged a complaint with the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla about the “abduction of his father’ from their residence in Hyderabad on Friday without following the law. “In the name of interrogation, my father was tortured the whole night on Friday and he was badly beaten by the police in custody,’’ he alleged and asked the Union Home Ministry to take action against the perpetrators who broke the law.