CPI leader K Narayana says no side effect to ayurvedic medicine, others too back Anandaiah

By Express News Service

NELLORE: CPI leader K Narayana visited Krishnapatnam village and inspected the ingredients being used for the medicine by Anandaiah and his team.

Speaking to the media, Narayana said that there are no side effects to ayurvedic medicine.

“Ayush and ICMR teams should submit their report as soon as possible. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has to intervene in the issue and take steps to get clarity. We hope that the medicine will be available soon to the public,” Narayana said.

Senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded that the state government carry out all formalities for authenticating the concoction by Monday evening and start distribution for the benefit of the patients.