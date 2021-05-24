Cyclone Yaas: Squally winds gusting to 60 kmph to continue at Andhra coast for four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains were reported in some parts of coastal districts under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal and in isolated places across Rayalaseema region.

Vigil along the coastal region of the state continues in view of the IMD forecast that depression is likely to further intensify into cyclone and very severe cyclone in next three days.

According to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre on Sunday evening, the well-marked low pressure over East-Central Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centred at about 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair and 590 km east -south each of Paradip.

It is likely to move north-northwestards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26. It is likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by May 26 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph were witnessed along Andhra coast on Sunday and they are likely to continue for next four days.

Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea, which is increasingly becoming rough. Taking stock of the situation, Disaster Management authorities have alerted administrations of all coastal districts.

Though there are less chances of direct impact, authorities are not taking anything for granted and set up control rooms and helplines in the coastal districts, especially in North coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhpanatm.

Cyclone shelters have been readied in Srikakulam revenue division and control rooms in Yecherla (8331029561), Ranasthalam (7660887191), Srikakulam (9490569794), Polaki (7337503394), Gara (7386844879) mandals.

Meanwhile, IMD forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers likely in isolated places in north coastal districts, south coastal districts and Rayalaseema.