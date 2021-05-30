STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Navy audits oxygen supply to hospitals in 12 cities

They also visited 15 major hospitals and four industries with oxygen generation plants.

Published: 30th May 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

For representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Six teams comprising specialists from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) have completed repairs and audit of oxygen distribution systems and generating plants following a request from the state government.Working in close coordination with the state government for the past one month, the naval teams visited government hospitals in 12 cities, including Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur, Ongole, Rajamundhry, Anantapur, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Kadappa. They also visited 15 major hospitals and four industries with oxygen generation plants.

The teams undertook a thorough inspection of the existing oxygen distribution systems.In several places, these teams worked on live systems by employing techniques used on ships and submarines. They ensured that there was no interruption in oxygen supply to patients. The teams also demonstrated and set up portable multi-feed oxygen manifold developed by the NDV, which can be easily manufactured by the local industry.

The synergy between NDV teams and local authorities was demonstrated while operationalising the cryogenic oxygen generation plant at Sri Krishna Teja Air Products in Nellore, which was not functioning since 2012. The yard team stayed on site for a week to run the plant and generate oxygen, thus giving a major boost to the state’s oxygen-producing capacity. The NDV personnel also undertook work at VSPA plant at Srikalahasti in Tirupati to make the oxygen fit for medical purposes. The Navy also set up an oxygen-on-wheels facility at Palasa in Srikakulam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp