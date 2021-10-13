Andhra Pradesh ready to hand over all outlets on Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar project reservoirs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Tuesday asked both Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS) to “prioritise” hand over of all direct outlets on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) reservoirs by Thursday, the day from which the gazette notification issued by the Centre notifying the jurisdiction of the board comes into effect.

While AP officials have agreed to issue an order by October 14 after getting a final go-ahead from the government, TS officials, who contended that the notification should not be implemented when the water sharing issue was sub-judice, said they would consult their government and take a call on the board’s decision.

Two days ahead of the D-Day set by the Centre to take over all the reservoirs on Krishna and Godavari rivers, the KRMB held the 15th (special) board meeting with both the States, which have sought changes in the notification.

"All direct outlets (components) from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and NSP, which are listed under Schedule 2 of the gazette notification dated July 15, maybe prioritised by the respective State governments for handing over them to the KRMB by October 14," the board said, in a press release after the meeting.

Before arriving at the above consensus, the KRMB is said to have proposed to take over 17 projects on Srisailam, NSP, NSP tail pond, Pulichintala and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS). The Telangana officials did not agree to the take over of power generation units. Andhra Pradesh said it would not support the implementation if all units are not taken over by the board.

"We proposed that projects against which neither State has any objection be taken over. It was suggested that 17 outlets on Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar Project, NSP tail pond, Pulichintala and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme be taken over in a phased manner. We opposed the takeover of these points without taking over power generation units in Telangana. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked for notifying the jurisdiction in the first place so that the unauthorised and unilateral power generation could be stopped as the board will manage them. So, it would be meaningless not to take over the power units," Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao told the media after the KRMB meeting.

He further added, "Later, the board chairman asked if Andhra Pradesh has any objection if the board takes over all points on Srisailam and NSP since it is a phased implementation. We informed that we don’t have any objection and that we will issue a GO handing over the outlets on both the projects after getting the final consent of authorities concerned by October 14."

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, on the other hand, did not commit to anything. "Our contention was that since the issue of water allocation is sub-judice, the notification can’t be implemented. It can be implemented after the matters are decided. The Centre is committed to referring the water allocation issue to the tribunal. But, the board, in its wisdom, decided to implement the notification," he said.

"The board will write a request letter to the State government to hand over the projects. So, we will consult our Chief Minister on the same and take a call on issuing a GO after examining it," Rajat Kumar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Rajat Kumar also said that his government has asked for an allocation of 105 TMC in Krishna water. "We sought assured allocation of another 105 TMC, which incidentally will take Telangana's share close to 405 TMC - 50 per cent of 811 TMC. We are not asking for 50:50 allocation, we are only asking based on our requirements," he added.

The River Management Board, however, said water allocation was not in its purview. Regarding utilisation of water for power generation, Rajat Kumar admitted that power generation is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs as per KWDT-I award. "Whenever there is irrigation and drinking water needs at NSP, water is released at Srisailam," Rajat Kumar noted.

